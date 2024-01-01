Open Menu

Nobel Winner Yunus Convicted In Bangladesh Labour Law Case

Published January 01, 2024

Nobel winner Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was convicted on Monday of violating Bangladesh's labour laws

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was convicted on Monday of violating Bangladesh's labour laws.

Yunus, 83, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering microfinance bank but has earned the enmity of longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused him of "sucking blood" from the poor.

Yunus and three colleagues from Grameen Telecom, one of the firms he founded, were accused of violating labour laws when they failed to create a workers' welfare fund in the company.

A labour court in the capital Dhaka convicted and sentenced them to "six months' simple imprisonment", lead prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan told AFP, adding that all four were immediately granted bail pending appeals.

All four deny the charges.

"This verdict is unprecedented," Abdullah Al Mamun, a lawyer for Yunus, told AFP. "We did not get justice."

Yunus is facing more than 100 other charges over labour law violations and alleged graft.

He told reporters after one of the hearings last month that he had not profited from any of the more than 50 social business firms he had set up in Bangladesh.

"They were not for my personal benefit," Yunus said.

