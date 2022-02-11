UrduPoint.com

Nobel-Winning Discoverer Of HIV Luc Montagnier Dies Aged 89

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Nobel-Winning Discoverer of HIV Luc Montagnier Dies Aged 89

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Luc Montagnier, a French virologist awarded with the Nobel prize for Medicine for co-discovering the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has died at the age of 89, French education and Research Minister Frederique Vidal said Thursday.

"With the death of Luc Montagnier, France loses a great researcher, (the laureate) of the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008, co-discoverer of the AIDS-associated virus together with Francoise Barre-Sinoussi," the minister tweeted.

Montagnier's death on Tuesday at an American hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, west of Paris, was reported Wednesday by the France Soir daily and confirmed to BFMTV on Thursday by the town's administration.

Officials say they have his death certificate.

The discovery of HIV paved the way for the testing and treatment of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Montagnier was a controversial figure in the scientific community because of his claims that a strong immune system could shake off HIV in a matter of weeks, that autism had a bacterial basis and could be treated with antibiotics and, more recently, that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was made from HIV in a lab.

Related Topics

AIDS Education France Died Paris From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

5 minutes ago
 Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaultin ..

Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaulting 9th grade student

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Cr ..

UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - ..

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport ..

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport and Visa Manual 2006

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>