Noble Partner 2020 multinational exercise ends in Georgia

TBILISI,TURKEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Georgia on Friday wrapped up the Noble Partner 2020 multinational military exercise at the Vaziani military base near its capital here.

The Defense Ministry of Georgia said the joint drill, which began on Sept.

7, involved over 2,700 servicemen from Georgia, the United States, Britain, France and Poland.

The exercises included situational training, live-fire drills, and combined mechanized maneuvers at Georgia's Vaziani military base.

Initiated in 2015, "Noble Partner" was originally aimed at training Georgian soldiers and improving Georgian troops' interoperability with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) units.