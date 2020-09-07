Noble Partner 2020 Multinational Military Drills Begin in Georgia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The 2020 edition of the annual Noble Partner military exercise, co-led by Georgia and the United States, is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue through September 18 in the Georgian town of Vaziani, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

"#US infantry vehicles continue marching to #Vaziani, where multinational exercise #NoblePartner20 kicks off tomorrow [Monday, September 7]," the ministry said on Twitter.

Georgia is hosting the Noble Partner drills for the fifth time. Some 2,700 troops from France, Georgia, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to attend this year's edition.

As communicated by the Georgian ministry, the key objective of the exercise is to train the troops' readiness and interoperability as well as preserve the stability and security in the Black Sea region.

Vaziani is a military base-hosting town in Georgia's southeast some 15 miles from the capital of Tbilisi. The military hardware normally deployed there for the Noble Partner drills includes M1A2 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley armored vehicles of the US army and Russian-made T-72 tanks and BMP-2 armored vehicles of the Georgian army.