UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Noble Partner 2020 Multinational Military Drills Begin In Georgia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 05:30 AM

Noble Partner 2020 Multinational Military Drills Begin in Georgia

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The 2020 edition of the annual Noble Partner military exercise, co-led by Georgia and the United States, is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue through September 18 in the Georgian town of Vaziani, the Georgian Defense Ministry said.

"#US infantry vehicles continue marching to #Vaziani, where multinational exercise #NoblePartner20 kicks off tomorrow [Monday, September 7]," the ministry said on Twitter.

Georgia is hosting the Noble Partner drills for the fifth time. Some 2,700 troops from France, Georgia, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States are expected to attend this year's edition.

As communicated by the Georgian ministry, the key objective of the exercise is to train the troops' readiness and interoperability as well as preserve the stability and security in the Black Sea region.

Vaziani is a military base-hosting town in Georgia's southeast some 15 miles from the capital of Tbilisi. The military hardware normally deployed there for the Noble Partner drills includes M1A2 Abrams tanks and M2 Bradley armored vehicles of the US army and Russian-made T-72 tanks and BMP-2 armored vehicles of the Georgian army.

Related Topics

Army Twitter France Vehicles Tbilisi United Kingdom Poland Georgia United States September 2020 From

Recent Stories

Over 57,000 UAE citizens working for federal gover ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Innovation Centre organises 5-day virtual ..

7 hours ago

UAE among the first countries in region to priorit ..

8 hours ago

Young Emiratis capable of presenting UAE culture t ..

8 hours ago

Dubai Electronic Security Center&#039;s patent for ..

8 hours ago

Pittsburgh to host inaugural GMIS America in 2021

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.