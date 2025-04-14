Noboa wins Ecuador presidential runoff, rival claims fraud

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa claimed a runaway reelection victory after campaigning on a promise to take an "iron fist" to the country's drug cartels.

With over 90 percent of the votes counted in Sunday's election, the National Election Council said Noboa had an unassailable 12-point lead over his leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez.

Official results showed Noboa with 56 percent of the vote, against Gonzalez's 44 percent -- a far bigger winning margin than expected after a virtual tie in the first round.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Noboa on his Truth Social platform, calling him a "great leader" and saying "he will not let you down!"

Speaking to jubilant supporters in his hometown Olon, the 37-year-old president claimed a "historic victory."