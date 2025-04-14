Open Menu

Noboa Wins Ecuador Presidential Runoff, Rival Claims Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Noboa wins Ecuador presidential runoff, rival claims fraud

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa claimed a runaway reelection victory after campaigning on a promise to take an "iron fist" to the country's drug cartels.

With over 90 percent of the votes counted in Sunday's election, the National Election Council said Noboa had an unassailable 12-point lead over his leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez.

Official results showed Noboa with 56 percent of the vote, against Gonzalez's 44 percent -- a far bigger winning margin than expected after a virtual tie in the first round.

US President Donald Trump congratulated Noboa on his Truth Social platform, calling him a "great leader" and saying "he will not let you down!"

Speaking to jubilant supporters in his hometown Olon, the 37-year-old president claimed a "historic victory."

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

7 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

7 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

8 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

8 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

8 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

9 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

9 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

9 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

10 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World