'Nobody Bigger Than Team,' Says Red Bull Chief Horner
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Red Bull team boss Christian Horner rejected all suggestions of disunity within his world champions on Saturday after Max Verstappen led Sergio Perez home in a resounding one-two at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Responding to questions following another day of claims and counter-claims for the troubled champions, Horner said everyone in the organisation, made up of 1,400 people, played a role in their successes.
But he avoided giving full comments on the latest spats which had suggested senior adviser Helmut Marko faced possible suspension before a pre-race meeting at the circuit after which he made clear he was staying.
