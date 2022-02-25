Nobody Going to Occupy Ukraine - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday that nobody is planning to occupy Ukraine.

"Nobody is planning to occupy Ukraine, the goal of the operation was stated openly ” demilitarization and de-nazification," Lavrov told a press conference.

The minister remarked that Russia had always stood for a diplomatic solution to a crisis in Ukraine and recalled Russia's role in setting the foundation for the Minsk agreements.

Russia is ready for talks about Ukraine at any moment, as soon as Ukrainian military lays down the arms, Lavrov said, adding that the return to talks would happen after Russia's special operation.