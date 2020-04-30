Nobody Has Clear Understanding When International Air Traffic Will Be Resumed - Peskov
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) No one has currently clear understanding when the international air traffic - suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic - will be resumed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the RTVI broadcaster.
"We can express any forecasts, but nobody has clear understanding now," Peskov said, answering the question when the air traffic may be restored.