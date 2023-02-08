Nobody Held Accountable for Crimes in Iraq, But Having Tribunal Today Unrealistic-Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Nobody has really been held accountable for the crimes committed in Iraq, however, having some sort of tribunal at this point is unrealistic, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"There are many things in this world left uninvestigated and of course the Iraqi hoax was never properly investigated, nobody paid real responsibility for the crimes committed in Iraq," Nebenzia said. "And I shall not be explaining to you why today to think that there will be something like a tribunal on the Iraqi war, would be a little bit unrealistic. People are busy with other things these days."

Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the infamous meeting where then-US Secretary of State Colin Powell told the UNSC that he had first-hand information about the technologies for the production of biological weapons allegedly available to then-Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein.

While Powell's presentation failed to persuade the council to pass a resolution to back the US invasion of Iraq, it ended up undermining Washington's credibility, as no weapons of mass destruction were later found in the middle Eastern country.

In March 2003, the US-led coalition invaded Iraq and overthrew the country's president, Saddam Hussein, ushering in more than a decade of instability in the country and across the region.