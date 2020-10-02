Nobody in Russia Would 'Lift a Finger' to Save Navalny If Murder Plot Existed - Kadyrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) If there were a real plot in Russia to assassinate opposition figure Alexey Navalny, nobody would have made the slightest effort to save him when he fell ill aboard the plane in Siberia, Russia's Chechen Republic leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday.

On his Telegram channel, Kadyrov appealed to Navalny to "be a human being who loves his Motherland and does not pour scorn on it." He also accused the opposition leader of using the alleged poisoning to pursue personal goals and promote himself.

"[Navalny,] have the courage to admit that if you were plotted to be killed in Russia, no doctor would have lifted a finger to save your life, and a German airliner would not have been allowed to land at the Omsk airport. Where is the logic behind the version of the state contract killing?" Kadyrov added.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Tests in Russia did not show traces of poison. On September 22, the 44-year-old was discharged from the hospital.

The opposition figure accuses the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin has rejected the claims as groundless, extremely insulting and unacceptable, noting that no proof has been presented.