Nobody Knows For Certain When NHL Season Will Be Resumed - Commissioner

Fri 01st May 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Nobody can certainly say now when the NHL season, which has been suspended over the COVID-19 pandemic, will be resumed, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

NHL decided to suspend the season on March 12 amid the vast increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

"I don't think anybody knows for certain [when the season will be resumed] ...

We're going to have to take things one step at a time, because the health and well-being of our players is paramount to anything we're focused on," Bettman said on Thursday, as quoted by the NHL website.

He added that the next NHL season might start in December.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 232,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

