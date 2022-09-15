UrduPoint.com

Nobody Seeks To Turn SCO Into Military Organization - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 01:30 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) No one sets the task of making the Shanghai Cooperation Organization an alternative to a military alliance, cooperation in the SCO is friendship for the sake of something, and not against someone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No one sets such a task. In fact, all relations in the SCO are built on the basis of mutual respect for each other's interests," he told reporters.

"And it's more like friendship in the name of something, and not against someone," Peskov added.

