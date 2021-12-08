Nobody Trying to Distance Chad From Rapprochement With Russia - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Nobody is trying to distance Chad from rapprochement with Russia, Chadian Foreign Minister Mahamat Zene Cherif told Sputnik.

"At the moment, there has been no pressure on us from anyone else," the minister said, when asked about possible pressure from other countries, trying to prevent rapprochement between the countries.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Chadian counterpart in Moscow. The diplomats discussed the fight against terrorism and joint economic projects.