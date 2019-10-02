UrduPoint.com
NOC Chairman Discusses Resumption Of Gazprom Work In Libya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:08 PM

NOC Chairman Discusses Resumption of Gazprom Work in Libya

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said he discussed with Gazprom officials on Wednesday the resumption of the work of the Russian company in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) Chairman Mustafa Sanalla said he discussed with Gazprom officials on Wednesday the resumption of the work of the Russian company in the country.

"Today we had some discussion with Gazprom, informal meeting.

About business in Libya, the best way to come to resume their business. You know we have some issues, we discussed how to mitigate those issues" Sanalla told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"We will have a meeting to deliver technical stuff, hopefully in the end of this month [October]," he added.

