Noel Wins Kitzbuehel Slalom For Second Time After Norwegian Blow-out

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Kitzbühel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) France's Clement Noel racked up his fourth World Cup victory of the season when he held his nerve to win the Kitzbuehel slalom on Sunday.

Noel, who also won in the Austrian resort in 2019, had been fourth fastest in the firt run in pouring rain down the Ganslern piste.

He safely negotiated the second run to clock a winning combined time of 1min 41.49sec.

Italy's Alex Vinatzer was second, at 0.09sec, with Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen rounding out the podium, a further 0.10sec adrift.

"It was important for me, I'm really happy to win here. The last time was in 2019 so it's been six years," Noel said.

"Now I feel like I'm at 100 percent for sure. It's my best season, I hope to continue like this and enjoy it.

"My biggst goal of the season is the world championships, but just behind is Kitzbuehel."

Norway's Timon Haugan had led after the first leg, with the top 13 all within one second, meaning the slightest mistake would prove costly.

And so it proved as Haugan slid out high up the course in a day to forget for the Norwegian team after Atle Lie McGrath and Henrik Kristoffersen both failed to finish, just a week on from a podium clean sweep in Wengen.

