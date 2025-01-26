Noel Wins Kitzbuehel Slalom For Second Time After Norwegian Blow-out
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Kitzbühel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) France's Clement Noel racked up his fourth World Cup victory of the season when he held his nerve to win the Kitzbuehel slalom on Sunday.
Noel, who also won in the Austrian resort in 2019, had been fourth fastest in the first run in pouring rain down the Ganslern piste.
He safely negotiated the second run to clock a winning combined time of 1min 41.49sec.
Italy's Alex Vinatzer was second, at 0.09sec, with Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen rounding out the podium, a further 0.10sec adrift.
"It was important for me, I'm really happy to win here. The last time was in 2019 so it's been six years," said Noel, who collected a winner's cheque of 100,000 Euros ($104,800).
"It was a crazy race. Now I feel like I'm at 100 percent for sure. It's my best season, I hope to continue like this and enjoy it.
"My biggest goal of the season is the world championships, but just behind is Kitzbuehel.
"
The victory was the reigning Olympic slalom champion's 14th on the World Cup circuit, all coming in the slalom, the most technical of all disciplines.
The 27-year-old Frenchman also leapfrogged Henrik Kristoffersen to take the lead in the slalom standings, on 464 points, 29 ahead of the Norwegian.
Atle Lie McGrath led a Norwegian 1-2-3 in the Wengen slalom last week alongside Timon Haugan and Kristoffersen.
Fortunes changed in Kitzbuehel, however, with Kristoffersen skiing out high up the course on the first run.
Haugan had led after the first leg in Kitzbuehel, with the top 13 all within one second, meaning the slightest mistake would prove costly.
And so it proved as Haugan slid out just moments after his coaches had screamed "Come on, full gas!" at him as he exited the start hut.
In a day to forget for the Norwegian team, McGrath also failed to finish.
Recent Stories
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
UAE strongly condemns targeting of Saudi Hospital in El Fasher in Sudan
UAE, IRENA lead discussions on gender equity, energy transition
Dubai’s Real Estate Sector records AED761 billion in transactions in 2024
More Stories From World
-
Noel wins Kitzbuehel slalom for second time after Norwegian blow-out10 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table20 minutes ago
-
Iran, Afghanistan call for more ties in high-level Kabul talks40 minutes ago
-
Noel wins Kitzbuehel slalom for second time after Norwegian blow-out40 minutes ago
-
Intense combat edges toward key DRC city as UN plans urgent meeting59 minutes ago
-
Clinical Sinner 'empties tank' to retain Australian Open title59 minutes ago
-
'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally59 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results60 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table60 minutes ago
-
Designer Julien Fournie turns 50, brimming with ideas1 hour ago
-
Gut-Behrami wins super-G in Garmisch, Vonn 13th1 hour ago
-
Germany's asylum services in the spotlight after knife attack2 hours ago