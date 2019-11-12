Nokia Says Conducted First Test of Wireless Drones for Tsunami Evacuation Alerts

UrduPoint.com
Tue 12th November 2019

Finnish telecommunications company Nokia, in cooperation with the authorities of the Japanese city of Sendai, has successfully tested private wireless drones that will be used for evacuation alerts in the event of a tsunami or other natural disaster, the company said in a press release on Tuesday

Sendai lies northeast of Tokyo and was among the cities that were most devastated by the 2011 tsunami and earthquake in Japan.

"Sendai City and Nokia successfully conducted a test flight of a Nokia drone on a private LTE [Long-Term Evolution] network provided by Nokia Digital Automation Cloud. They tested the potential use of drones during a tsunami or other disasters to help in prevention and mitigation efforts," the company said, adding that a private LTE network had proven effective for improving "situational awareness" and communication with people affected by disaster.

During a simulated disaster, Nokia used speakers, HD cameras and thermal cameras mounted on its drones. With these unmanned vehicles, the testers issued a major evacuation warning and then guided people to evacuation sites, using aerial monitoring in the process.

In 2017, Nokia and Sendai signed a strategic partnership agreement for enhancing the safety and security of citizens and supporting local industries.

