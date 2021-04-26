'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture Oscar, Lead Star Frances McDormand Gets Best Actress Award

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland," a drama about a woman living out of a van, won the Oscar for best picture at the academy Awards.

Frances McDormand, who has the leading role in the film, playing a widow named Fern, won the Best Actress award at the Sunday ceremony broadcast by ABC.

Meanwhile the Best Actor Oscar went to Anthony Hopkins for his role as a man with dementia in "The Father."

The 93rd Academy Awards kicked off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday (00:00 GMT on Monday). The Oscars are being aired live out of Los Angeles's Union Station and Dolby Theatre. There is limited attendance because of strict coronavirus restrictions.

Earlier, Chloe Zhao was awarded the Best Director Oscar for "Nomadland," becoming the first woman of color and the first Chinese woman to ever win the Academy Award for directing.