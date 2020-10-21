UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nomination Of Candidates For Kazakh Lower House To Begin On November 10 - Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:02 PM

Nomination of Candidates for Kazakh Lower House to Begin on November 10 - Authorities

The nominations of candidates for the upcoming elections of lawmakers to Mazhilis, the Kazakh parliament's lower house, will start on November 10, Konstantin Petrov, the deputy chairperson of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) - The nominations of candidates for the upcoming elections of lawmakers to Mazhilis, the Kazakh parliament's lower house, will start on November 10, Konstantin Petrov, the deputy chairperson of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to set the elections for January 10, 2021.

"The nomination of candidates will start two months before [the elections] and end at 06:00 p.m. local time [12:00 GMT] 40 days before the election day ... at 06:00 p.m. on November 30," Petrov said during the CEC's session.

Any Kazakh citizen who is over 25 years old and resides in the country for the last 10 years can become a Mazhilis lawmaker.

Petrov added that the registration of candidates and party lists will last until December 10.

The Mazhilis consists of 107 lawmakers, 98 of whom are elected directly from party lists during the elections, and the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a national political body representing the country's ethnic groups, headed by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Previous elections were held in 2016, and the ruling Nur Otan party won 82.2 percent of seats.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Kazakhstan January October November December 2016 From P

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

41 minutes ago

KTH resumes institution based practice in evening

1 minute ago

Govt to set up 'Sasta Bazar' markets in four Tehsi ..

1 minute ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of blast incident in ..

1 minute ago

Eight injured as van falls into ditch

2 minutes ago

Iran Breaks Single-Day Record of COVID-19 Infectio ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.