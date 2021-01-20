UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nomination Of Ex-Ambassador To Russia Fo CIA Chief Positive Signal - AmCham Head

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:50 PM

Nomination of Ex-Ambassador to Russia fo CIA Chief Positive Signal - AmCham Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The nomination of former Ambassador to Russia William Burns to the post of CIA Director by the new US President Joe Biden is a positive signal for Russia, Alexis Rodzianko, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik.

The website of Biden's transition team previously reported that William Burns would be nominated for the post of CIA Director. He served as the US Ambassador to Moscow from 2005 to 2008. Burns retired from the foreign service in 2014 after 33 years of a diplomatic career. He currently chairs the Carnegie Endowment.

"All rather anticipate the appointment of former ambassador to Russia William Burns as the head of the CIA as a positive signal.

All my colleagues consider him a fairly reasonable person understanding of relations between Russia and the US," Rodzianko said.

In his article that was published in the Atlantic magazine in April 2019, Burns said that building relations between the United States and Russia would be a long game, and Washington should be ready to take Moscow's interests into account.

According to the former ambassador, relations between the two countries are hindered by the illusions of Washington and Moscow in relation to each other. In his article, he expressed opinion that it was necessary to abandon these illusions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington CIA United States Chamber April 2019 Commerce Post All From

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

35 minutes ago

FAB signs definitive agreement to acquire100 perce ..

36 minutes ago

Muslim filmmaker in India forced to issue 'uncondi ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan wants to strengthen ties with Vietnam in ..

18 minutes ago

Mayor Islamabad planted pine tree at NPC

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.