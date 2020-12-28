(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The submission of nominations to the 6th All-Belarusian People's Assembly, a facility tasked with mapping out national development plans and assessing progress over the past five years, will become available on December 29, Belarus' Belta news agency reported on Monday.

According to the report, the central and regional organizational committees have already started working and will launch the electoral process of candidates to sit in the assembly beginning on Tuesday.

Citing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's comments at a government meeting, Belta said the assembly would take place from February 11-12. According to Lukashenko, the All-Belarusian People's Assembly is a tool of direct democratic rule.

"It must consist of people representing all layers [segments? strata?] and groups of the population, the entire Belarusian people. This is how it has always been since 1996, when we held the first All-Belarusian Assembly. Those were uneasy times, too � as you can recall, a confrontation was abetted � but we managed to unite people and stream the society's energy toward the nation's benefit," the Belarusian president was quoted as saying.

On December 8, Lukashenko proposed making the All-Belarusian People's Assembly a constitutional institution with permanently functioning delegates with five-year mandates. The upcoming assembly might introduce amendments to the Belarusian constitution.