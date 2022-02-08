UrduPoint.com

Nominee For CENTCOM Commander Says Believes Russia Does Not Want War With US - Testimony

President Joe Biden's nominee for US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla said during his confirmation hearing on Tuesday that he believes Russia does not want to engage in war with the United States and emphasized he knows that Washington does not want to go to war with Moscow

"I don't believe Russia wants to go to war with us. I know we don't want to go to war with Russia," Kurilla told the US Senate hearing.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened in recent months as the United States and its allies have accused Russia of a troop buildup on the border with Ukraine in preparation fir an invasion.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Moreover, Russia has pointed to NATO's plans to further expand eastward as a threat to its national security.

Moscow has meanwhile proposed security guarantees, but Washington responded without addressing the key points substantively.

The European Union has also expressed concern over possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of escalation of the situation with Ukraine, while holding talks with the United States and other energy supplier states on the issue.

