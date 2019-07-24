UrduPoint.com
Nominee For EU Foreign Policy Chief Post Believes Johnson To Get Brexit Done By October 31

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 08:45 PM

Nominee for EU Foreign Policy Chief Post Believes Johnson to Get Brexit Done by October 31

Josep Borrell, a nominee for the position of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expressed Wednesday his belief that UK Prime Minister-designate Boris Johnson would deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Josep Borrell, a nominee for the position of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expressed Wednesday his belief that UK Prime Minister-designate Boris Johnson would deliver Brexit by the October 31 deadline.

"Boris Johnson told people who have elected him that as the British prime minister he would proceed with Brexit as planned � on October 31. I do not know whether he will change his mind when he officially becomes the prime minister and has more information. He is expected to get Brexit done as scheduled but we do not know how [this will happen]," Borrell told reporters.

Johnson "stands for Brexit very firmly," according to Borrell who also serves as the Spanish acting foreign minister.

"He believes that [Brexit] is good for his country, and if the country supports him, the will of the British people must be respected," Borrell added.

Johnson, an avid Brexiteer and former UK foreign secretary, is due to take over as prime minister later on Wednesday after winning the Conservative leadership vote. He defeated the incumbent foreign minister, Jeremy Hunt, by a two to one margin in the vote of party members after Theresa May announced her resignation two months ago.

In a victory speech on Tuesday, the 55-year-old supporter of the UK withdrawal said his main goals as prime minister would be to deliver Brexit by October 31, unite the Tories, defeat the Labour opposition and "energize" the country.

