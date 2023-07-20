Open Menu

Nominee For NSA Director Says China 'Most Capable Competitor' To US In Cyberspace

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Nominee for NSA Director Says China 'Most Capable Competitor' to US in Cyberspace

China is the "most capable competitor" to the United States in cyberspace, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Central Security Service at the US Cyber Command, Lt. Gen Timothy Haugh, said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) China is the "most capable competitor" to the United States in cyberspace, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Central Security Service at the US Cyber Command, Lt. Gen Timothy Haugh, said on Thursday.

"The most capable competitor that we have in cyber space is the PRC (People's Republic of China). They use cyber to gain political, economic and military advantage," Haugh said during his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Haugh pointed out that China is focused on Artificial Intelligence, which allows Beijing to get control of information and exert dominance.

"As they consider exporting those technologies, as it has done in the past with the Great Firewall technology, it is an area from a threat perspective that we should continue to inform and understand what that means to any nation they would be considering partnering with, and the implications of that technology on that society," he said.

Haugh also said China has been stealing intellectual property for decades, adding that the theft has been persistent and is expected to continue.

Haugh vowed that the NSA and the US Cyber Command will continue their efforts to reduce the threat posed by China, especially by cooperating with the private sector.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Technology China Beijing United States From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

7 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

7 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

8 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

11 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

8 minutes ago
France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

8 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

11 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

8 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

18 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

11 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World