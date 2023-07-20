Nominee for NSA Director Says China 'Most Capable Competitor' to US in Cyberspace

China is the "most capable competitor" to the United States in cyberspace, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Central Security Service at the US Cyber Command, Lt. Gen Timothy Haugh, said on Thursday

"The most capable competitor that we have in cyber space is the PRC (People's Republic of China). They use cyber to gain political, economic and military advantage," Haugh said during his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Armed Services Committee.

Haugh pointed out that China is focused on Artificial Intelligence, which allows Beijing to get control of information and exert dominance.

"As they consider exporting those technologies, as it has done in the past with the Great Firewall technology, it is an area from a threat perspective that we should continue to inform and understand what that means to any nation they would be considering partnering with, and the implications of that technology on that society," he said.

Haugh also said China has been stealing intellectual property for decades, adding that the theft has been persistent and is expected to continue.

Haugh vowed that the NSA and the US Cyber Command will continue their efforts to reduce the threat posed by China, especially by cooperating with the private sector.