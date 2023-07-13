Open Menu

Nominee For NSA Director Says Section 702 Surveillance Authorities 'Absolutely Essential'

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Nominee for NSA Director Says Section 702 Surveillance Authorities 'Absolutely Essential'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead both the National Security Agency (NSA) and US Cyber Command, said on Wednesday that controversial Section 702 authority from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is an essential tool.

"In terms of Section 702, it is a critical authority for the intelligence community to be able to target foreign persons overseas," Haugh said during a hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee. "In my experience, it's absolutely essential."

Section 702 authorizes the US intelligence community to collect information about targets located outside the United States with the compelled assistance of US communications service providers.

However, the authority has been the subject of debate due to more than 278,000 abuses of the authority by the FBI, which conducted queries involving persons in the US.

The FBI's abuse of Section 702 prompted the court overseeing FISA authorities to warn the agency to improve its practices or face legal intervention.

Last month, several US intelligence officials provided testimony to lawmakers, claiming that Section 702 has proven indispensable to US national security in the 15 years since its enactment.

Haugh currently serves as Deputy Commander of US Cyber Command, having previously led the intelligence and cyber operations in the US Air Force.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Lead United States FBI From Court

Recent Stories

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

32 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

44 minutes ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

35 minutes ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

35 minutes ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

44 minutes ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

44 minutes ago
Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

44 minutes ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

51 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

50 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

50 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World