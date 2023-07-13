Nominee for NSA Director Says Section 702 Surveillance Authorities 'Absolutely Essential'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Lt. Gen. Timothy Haugh, US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead both the National Security Agency (NSA) and US Cyber Command, said on Wednesday that controversial Section 702 authority from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) is an essential tool.

"In terms of Section 702, it is a critical authority for the intelligence community to be able to target foreign persons overseas," Haugh said during a hearing with the Senate Intelligence Committee. "In my experience, it's absolutely essential."

Section 702 authorizes the US intelligence community to collect information about targets located outside the United States with the compelled assistance of US communications service providers.

However, the authority has been the subject of debate due to more than 278,000 abuses of the authority by the FBI, which conducted queries involving persons in the US.

The FBI's abuse of Section 702 prompted the court overseeing FISA authorities to warn the agency to improve its practices or face legal intervention.

Last month, several US intelligence officials provided testimony to lawmakers, claiming that Section 702 has proven indispensable to US national security in the 15 years since its enactment.

Haugh currently serves as Deputy Commander of US Cyber Command, having previously led the intelligence and cyber operations in the US Air Force.