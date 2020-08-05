Nominee for US Envoy to Belarus Fisher Pledges to Create Bilateral Business Organizations

The United States and Belarus should improve economic relations by creating bilateral business organizations, the nominee for US ambassador to Minsk Julie Fisher said during her nomination hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States and Belarus should improve economic relations by creating bilateral business organizations, the nominee for US ambassador to Minsk Julie Fisher said during her nomination hearing on Wednesday.

"Belarus is increasingly pursuing American investment and, if confirmed, I will support the creation of an American Chamber of Commerce in Minsk and a Washington, DC-based US Business Council focused on Belarus," Fisher told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Fisher pointed out such organizations will facilitate trade and investment and will benefit the United States' interests in Belarus.

Belarus recent decision to purchase 600,000 barrels of US crude oil is a bright spot in bilateral trade relations, the nominee said.

"These shipments can help diversify Belarus's energy supply and support jobs here at home," Fisher added.

Diplomatic relations between the United States and Belarus deteriorated in 2008, when both countries recalled their respective ambassadors. Since, Minsk and Washington have made efforts to improve relations that culminated with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the Belarusian capital in February.

During the visit, Pompeo said that Washington was ready to appoint a new ambassador to Belarus in the near future.

In July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko to be the Belarusian ambassador to the United States.