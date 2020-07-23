UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nominee For US Envoy To Canada To Help Businesses Impacted By Border Shutdown - Testimony

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Nominee for US Envoy to Canada to Help Businesses Impacted by Border Shutdown - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Aldona Wos, US President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Canada, said during her congressional confirmation hearing on Thursday that she will work to alleviate strains on US businesses affected by the coronavirus-induced restrictions at the United States' border with Canada.

"Our goal is to continue to make it as easy as possible to trade," Wos said. "It is not only [at the] State Department, but across all our agencies at the highest level of government that we all have the same goal to increase trade, increase our economies and increase our trade between the borders."

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the measures to suspend all so-called "non-essential" travel between the United States and Canada since March 20 are having an adverse impact on businesses in her state of New Hampshire and other regions adjacent to the Canadian border.

Wos did, however, note that the border measures are mutually beneficial in the context of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The nominee pointed out in her testimony that successful implementation of the new North American trade pact - the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - will also be a priority.

Wos' nomination comes at a time of growing tension between the United States and Canada as the Trump administration has said it plans to possibly re-impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the United States not to impose unjustified tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports because such a move will hurt US companies.

The US Trade Representative's office said it was concerned that Canadian aluminum imports were flooding markets in the United States.

The post in Ottawa has been vacant since August when Kelly Craft was confirmed to be the new US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Wos' appointment is pending confirmation by the US Senate.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Prime Minister United Nations Canada Trump Ottawa Same United States Justin Trudeau March August Border Market Post All Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

1 hour ago

Ras Al Khaimah: Seven health centres, four hospita ..

3 hours ago

Custodian of Two Holy Mosques underwent successful ..

3 hours ago

Emirates covers passengers for COVID-19 medical ex ..

3 hours ago

Fujairah launches free COVID-19 testing centres un ..

4 hours ago

KP to start unique cable car project from Upper Di ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.