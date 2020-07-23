Nominee for US Envoy to Canada to Help Businesses Impacted by Border Shutdown - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Aldona Wos, US President Donald Trump's nominee for ambassador to Canada, said during her congressional confirmation hearing on Thursday that she will work to alleviate strains on US businesses affected by the coronavirus-induced restrictions at the United States' border with Canada.

"Our goal is to continue to make it as easy as possible to trade," Wos said. "It is not only [at the] State Department, but across all our agencies at the highest level of government that we all have the same goal to increase trade, increase our economies and increase our trade between the borders."

US Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the measures to suspend all so-called "non-essential" travel between the United States and Canada since March 20 are having an adverse impact on businesses in her state of New Hampshire and other regions adjacent to the Canadian border.

Wos did, however, note that the border measures are mutually beneficial in the context of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The nominee pointed out in her testimony that successful implementation of the new North American trade pact - the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) - will also be a priority.

Wos' nomination comes at a time of growing tension between the United States and Canada as the Trump administration has said it plans to possibly re-impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned the United States not to impose unjustified tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports because such a move will hurt US companies.

The US Trade Representative's office said it was concerned that Canadian aluminum imports were flooding markets in the United States.

The post in Ottawa has been vacant since August when Kelly Craft was confirmed to be the new US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Wos' appointment is pending confirmation by the US Senate.