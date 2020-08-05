UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nominee For US Envoy To Kiev Says Position Of Special Envoy Should Be Reactivated

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 11:52 PM

Nominee for US Envoy to Kiev Says Position of Special Envoy Should be Reactivated

The nominee to serve as Next US Ambassador to Ukraine, Keith Dayton, said during his Senate nomination hearing on Wednesday that a position of special representative for Ukraine negotiations should be revived

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The nominee to serve as Next US Ambassador to Ukraine, Keith Dayton, said during his Senate nomination hearing on Wednesday that a position of special representative for Ukraine negotiations should be revived.

"I would add one other thing, I know that Secretary Pompeo in front of this committee last week suggested that it's a good time to kind of reactivate the former Kurt Volker position," Dayton said. "I strongly agree with that. I think we could use the help."

Volker resigned as the special envoy in late September after being mentioned in the whistleblower complaint that sparked an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.

The special envoy position had been created to advance US efforts to help achieve the objectives set out in the Minsk agreements.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Ukraine Trump Minsk Dayton September

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Albanian P ..

24 minutes ago

England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

2 minutes ago

Pakistan cricket chief urges England to tour befor ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus speeds up big oil's shift to green

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Health hosts world’s first Phase III ..

1 hour ago

Massive Fire in UAE Market Taken Under Control, No ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.