Nominee for US Envoy to Kiev Says Position of Special Envoy Should be Reactivated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The nominee to serve as Next US Ambassador to Ukraine, Keith Dayton, said during his Senate nomination hearing on Wednesday that a position of special representative for Ukraine negotiations should be revived.

"I would add one other thing, I know that Secretary Pompeo in front of this committee last week suggested that it's a good time to kind of reactivate the former Kurt Volker position," Dayton said. "I strongly agree with that. I think we could use the help."

Volker resigned as the special envoy in late September after being mentioned in the whistleblower complaint that sparked an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.

The special envoy position had been created to advance US efforts to help achieve the objectives set out in the Minsk agreements.