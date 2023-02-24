Non-Admission of Russia to Participate in OSCE PA Questions Need of Paying Fee - Moscow

The non-admission of Russia to participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in 2023 brings into question the need of paying the annual membership fee to the organization, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the Russian parliamentary delegation to OSCE, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The non-admission of Russia to participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in 2023 brings into question the need of paying the annual membership fee to the organization, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the Russian parliamentary delegation to OSCE, said on Friday.

"The non-admission of Russia under any pretext in 2023 will bring into question the need of paying our annual membership fee," Tolstoy said during a meeting of the OSCE PA Standing Committee.

Russian considers its annual contribution made in 2022 unused "due to the fact that the UK and Poland did not give it the opportunity to participate in the Assembly," the official added.