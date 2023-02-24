UrduPoint.com

Non-Admission Of Russia To Participate In OSCE PA Questions Need Of Paying Fee - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Non-Admission of Russia to Participate in OSCE PA Questions Need of Paying Fee - Moscow

The non-admission of Russia to participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in 2023 brings into question the need of paying the annual membership fee to the organization, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the Russian parliamentary delegation to OSCE, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The non-admission of Russia to participate in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in 2023 brings into question the need of paying the annual membership fee to the organization, Russian State Duma Deputy Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy, who heads the Russian parliamentary delegation to OSCE, said on Friday.

"The non-admission of Russia under any pretext in 2023 will bring into question the need of paying our annual membership fee," Tolstoy said during a meeting of the OSCE PA Standing Committee.

Russian considers its annual contribution made in 2022 unused "due to the fact that the UK and Poland did not give it the opportunity to participate in the Assembly," the official added.

Related Topics

Assembly Russia United Kingdom Poland

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to rec ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to receive updates on Barakah Plant

5 minutes ago
 Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023 ..

Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023"

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condoles over death of Marre ..

4 minutes ago
 German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

10 minutes ago
 US Seizes $75Mln Worth of Russian Businessman Veks ..

US Seizes $75Mln Worth of Russian Businessman Vekselberg's Properties - Justice ..

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.