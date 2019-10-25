UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-Aligned Movement Can Resist Negative US Impact On Global Monetary System - Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:27 PM

Non-Aligned Movement Can Resist Negative US Impact on Global Monetary System - Rouhani

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can play a crucial role in counteracting the negative US influence on the international monetary system, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday, speaking at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can play a crucial role in counteracting the negative US influence on the international monetary system, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday, speaking at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku.

"America's domination over the international monetary system has encouraged the United States in the past several decades, and particularly in recent years, to misuse the Dollar, to regularly put political pressure on independent states, most of which are NAM members, and also enforce various sanctions and limit access to international monetary and banking systems ... Such measures are in direct conflict with the legitimate freedom and rights of independent nations, and the Non-Aligned Movement can take important steps to neutralize the impact of such tools," Rouhani said.

According to the Iranian president, the negative US impact on the global monetary system can be fought via an international commitment to the principles of economic sustainability and the expansion of trade relations, as well as via promoting independent and alternative initiatives on banking services, and increasing the use of cryptocurrencies.

"Of course, all this should be accomplished in line with upholding international anti money laundering goals," Rouhani added.

Last year, US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which resulted in increased tensions in the Persian Gulf and a sharp decrease in mutual trust between Washington and Tehran.

Related Topics

Iran Dollar Washington Nuclear Trump Baku Tehran United States Cryptocurrency Money All From

Recent Stories

UNHCR: Refugee influx from Syria to Iraq passes 10 ..

13 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects petition seeking extension o ..

21 seconds ago

Ambulance donated to Health Department

22 seconds ago

Punjab basketball players to show good performance ..

24 seconds ago

Delegation promotes business opportunities to Chin ..

25 seconds ago

Norway Contributes to NATO Drills on Its Territory ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.