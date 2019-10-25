Non-Aligned Movement Can Resist Negative US Impact on Global Monetary System - Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) can play a crucial role in counteracting the negative US influence on the international monetary system, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday, speaking at the 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku

"America's domination over the international monetary system has encouraged the United States in the past several decades, and particularly in recent years, to misuse the Dollar, to regularly put political pressure on independent states, most of which are NAM members, and also enforce various sanctions and limit access to international monetary and banking systems ... Such measures are in direct conflict with the legitimate freedom and rights of independent nations, and the Non-Aligned Movement can take important steps to neutralize the impact of such tools," Rouhani said.

According to the Iranian president, the negative US impact on the global monetary system can be fought via an international commitment to the principles of economic sustainability and the expansion of trade relations, as well as via promoting independent and alternative initiatives on banking services, and increasing the use of cryptocurrencies.

"Of course, all this should be accomplished in line with upholding international anti money laundering goals," Rouhani added.

Last year, US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic, which resulted in increased tensions in the Persian Gulf and a sharp decrease in mutual trust between Washington and Tehran.