UrduPoint.com

Non-Bloc Status Of Ukraine Being Discussed At Talks - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Non-Bloc Status of Ukraine Being Discussed at Talks - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) At the talks between Moscow and Kiev, the non-bloc status of Ukraine is being discussed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on the statements of the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament.

"Just today I read a message ” the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said that following this crisis, Ukraine will not remove the provisions on its intention to join NATO from its constitution. How is it? At all negotiations, a neutral, non-bloc status of Ukraine is discussed, coupled with security guarantees that will apply to a certain territory," the minister said on the air of the Bolshaya Igra ("Big Game") show on Channel One.

