Non-CIS Import To Russia From January-April Down 5.1% Year-on-Year - Customs Service

Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:59 PM

Non-CIS Import to Russia From January-April Down 5.1% Year-on-Year - Customs Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Import in Russia from outside of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) from January to April lowered by 5.1 percent to $62.6 billion, compared to the same period a year before, the Federal Customs Service said Tuesday.

In April, import from non-CIS countries reached $14.9 billion, which was 14.

2 percent lower than in March. Import of textiles �clothes and footwear � was down 22.7 percent and amounted to $759.2 million. The import of manufacturing-linked products was down 17.6 percent to $7.2 billion. The import of food and related products lowered 15.4 percent to $1.9 billion. Meanwhile, the import of chemical products was the same as in March at $3.3 billion.

