27th February, 2023) Failing to comply with all points of the grain deal may result in a disruption of the mechanism, it will be a disaster for countries in need, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal is now set to expire on March 18, if not renewed again. Kiev seeks to prolong it for at least another year.

Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries, not those in need.

"(It will result in) a catastrophe, a complete catastrophe," the source said when asked what the failure of fulfilling the grain deal would result in, adding that there are countries in need of food and "it is necessary that all points be fulfilled."