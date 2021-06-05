Non-G7 Media Barred From Leaders' Summit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Media from countries that do not belong to the G7 club of the most developed economies were denied accreditation to cover next week's leaders summit over coronavirus concerns.

"In order to guarantee a COVID-secure environment for media, there are fewer accredited media spaces available than has been the case for previous G7 Summits," Sputnik was told in a reply to its accreditation request.

British organizers of the summit, which will take place in Cornwall from Friday to Sunday, said they would provide remote access to broadcast feeds to ensure "fair representation" of different outlets.

"As such, on this occasion, your application has not been approved," the letter said.

Accreditation requests by journalists from Russia and several other non-G7 countries were rejected. This year's summit will be the first since Joe Biden became US president in January.