UrduPoint.com

Non-Grocery Stores In Austria Open On Sunday For 1st Time To Make Up COVID-Related Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Non-Grocery Stores in Austria Open on Sunday for 1st Time to Make Up COVID-Related Losses

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The Austrian authorities allowed stores selling non-grocery consumer goods to open on Sunday for the first time ever to make up for pandemic-induced losses, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Normally, most stores are closed in the country on Sunday, except for railway shops.

The measure was introduced to enable the retailers affected by a range of lockdowns that lasted weeks to get back on their feet.

Therefore, only stores that were closed during the lockdown may open this Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. Grocery stores are not allowed to work, as usual.

"Another workday is very important to us, as we can at least partly compensate for the losses from lockdowns," the staff of a shoe shop told Sputnik, adding that they are ready to work every Sunday if it is possible.

The Austrian business community has been lobbying for years for the opportunity to work on Sundays.

Related Topics

Business May Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Majid Al Futtaim

2 minutes ago
 RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yiel ..

RTA’s 108th open auction for premium plates yields AED36m

2 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of ..

Emirates SkyCargo transports 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

32 minutes ago
 WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in h ..

WCO praises Abu Dhabi Customs&#039; practices in human resource management

47 minutes ago
 Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass ..

Social responsibility initiatives in Dubai surpass AED3 billion in value in 2020 ..

47 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution is independent a ..

National Human Rights Institution is independent and operates based on Paris Pri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.