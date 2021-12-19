Non-Grocery Stores in Austria Open on Sunday for 1st Time to Make Up COVID-Related Losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) The Austrian authorities allowed stores selling non-grocery consumer goods to open on Sunday for the first time ever to make up for pandemic-induced losses, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Normally, most stores are closed in the country on Sunday, except for railway shops.

The measure was introduced to enable the retailers affected by a range of lockdowns that lasted weeks to get back on their feet.

Therefore, only stores that were closed during the lockdown may open this Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m. Grocery stores are not allowed to work, as usual.

"Another workday is very important to us, as we can at least partly compensate for the losses from lockdowns," the staff of a shoe shop told Sputnik, adding that they are ready to work every Sunday if it is possible.

The Austrian business community has been lobbying for years for the opportunity to work on Sundays.