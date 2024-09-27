Non-implementation Of UN Resolutions On Palestine Has Emboldened Israel: PM Tells UNGA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday criricised the world's indifference towards Palestine as the non-implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the issue had emboldened Israel, risking a wider middle East conflict with severe and far-reaching consequences.
Addressing the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the prime minister said that Israel's relentless bombing of Lebanon, resulting in over 500 casualties, including women and children, was done in just a few days.
PM Shehbaz, expressing the Pakistani nation's full support for Palestinians, said, "This isn't just your battle; it's a fight for humanity. Your struggle showcases humanity's best. We support Palestine, stand with Gaza, and stand for justice."
He voiced outrage at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, questioning how humanity could remain silent in the face of such tragedy.
"This is not a conflict, but systematic slaughter of innocents and an assault on human life and dignity," he stated.
The responsibility for Gaza's sufferings, he said, "lies not only with the oppressors but also with those who fail to act to end this injustice".
PM Shehbaz stressed the urgent need for action to end the Palestinian conflict. "When we ignore the endless sufferings of the Palestinian people, we diminish our humanity. Condemnation alone is not enough; we must demand an immediate end to this bloodshed," he stressed.
The prime minister called for a lasting peace in Palestine through a two-state solution, recognizing a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. To achieve it, he said, Palestine's full membership in the United Nations was imperative.
