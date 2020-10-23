Non-Nuclear States Joining NATO Nuclear Drills Stokes Tensions - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany's involvement in NATO nuclear drills lowers the threshold for the use of nuclear arms' use and stokes tensions, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Germany's involvement in NATO nuclear drills lowers the threshold for the use of nuclear arms' use and stokes tensions, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

Germany's defense attache was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry earlier on Friday and told about Russia's stance on Germany's involvement in NATO drills "Steadfast Noon" and "Resilient Guard.

"It was said that involving personnel and aircraft of 'non-nuclear' NATO members �which Germany is � in nuclear arms drills is a blatant breach of the treaty on non-proliferation of nuclear arms," the ministry said.

Such actions "lead to the lower threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, provoke further escalation of tensions along the Russia-NATO contact line and negatively impact the trust level in Europe."