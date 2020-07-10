Non-OPEC Oil Supply to Decline by 3Mbd in 2020, to Recover by 0.7 Mbd in 2021 - IEA

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The oil supply in the non-OPEC countries is expected to fall by 3 million bpd in 2020, while next year it is forecast to experience "a modest recovery" of 0.7 million bpd, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

"If [the OPEC+] cuts stay in place as agreed through April 2022 and full compliance is met, global oil supply could fall by as much as 7.1 mb/d on average in 2020 before seeing a modest recovery of 1.7 mb/d in 2021. Non-OPEC supply looks on track to decline by 3 mb/d on average in 2020 and by as much as 5.

4 mb/d by 4Q20, before posting a modest recovery in 2021 of around 0.7 mb/d," the report read.

The OPEC+ countries have introduced oil output cuts in May in order to stabilize the oil market, which suffers from a massive crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OPEC+ was joined by the United States, Canada and Norway, among others, who have voluntarily cut their production as well in an effort to keep the oil prices afloat.