Non-Permanent UN Security Council Members Call For Syrian Cross-Border Mechanism Renewal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:03 PM

Non-Permanent UN Security Council Members Call for Syrian Cross-Border Mechanism Renewal

Not renewing the Syrian cross-border mechanism, a United Nations Security Council resolution which facilitates deliveries of humanitarian aid, will have disastrous consequences on the lives of up to four million people, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UN Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Not renewing the Syrian cross-border mechanism, a United Nations Security Council resolution which facilitates deliveries of humanitarian aid, will have disastrous consequences on the lives of up to four million people, Indonesia's Ambassador to the UN Dian Triansyah Djani said on Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of the 10 non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, Djani stressed that "this is a mechanism that enables life-saving assistance to reach four million people in Syria. There is no alternative to this mechanism at the moment."

UN Security Council Resolution 2165 was adopted in 2014 and established four border crossings � two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq � to deliver humanitarian aid into the conflict-stricken areas of Syria in a streamlined order. Also in the resolution, NGO and relief workers are entitled to travel by especially delineated roads from those border crossings to major population points.

The resolution is extended yearly, with updates according to shifting battle lines in Syria, and is next up for a vote on January 10, 2020.

"The consequence of the non-renewal of the mechanism will be disastrous," Djani said.

Russia has taken issue with the substance of the resolution in recent years and in 2017 and 2018 abstained from voting on the renewal, but also did not use its veto power. In a statement released after the 2018 renewal, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said the resolution no longer represented the realities on the ground and politicizes humanitarian aid by favoring some aid-recipients over others.

Russia has put forward a new draft resolution proposing shutting down two border crossings � with Iraq and Jordan � while maintain the two available with Turkey.

At the same time, the so-called humanitarian troika of Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, all of whom currently occupy non-permanent seats at the council, have advocated extending the resolution and to opening an additional fifth crossing from the Turkish side.

Russia entered the Syrian war in September 2015 and now has a stake in underlining the newly found stability and security in the country as a result of the reestablishment of Damascus' rule over most of the Syrian territory and the defeat of most of the formidable terrorist forces in the country.

