Non-Profit Sector Center Holds Workshops, Discussions With US IRS
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A delegation from the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector (NCNPS) conducted workshops and discussions with leaders of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington.
The workshops and open sessions covered topics related to tax exemptions for non-profit organizations and discussed the governance and regulation of the non-profit sector in both countries.
This visit is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to enhance and develop the non-profit sector so that it can be more effective in social and economic development. -
Recent Stories
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
More Stories From World
-
KSrelief implements volunteer medical programs for orthopedic surgery for adults, children in Türki ..1 minute ago
-
Taif poised for camel racing challenges with 123 jockeys from 13 countries2 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold medal, International awards11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters semifinals lineup is complete12 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Bahraini FMs call for broadening of cooperation21 minutes ago
-
Georgian Foreign Minister's congratulatory message to Araghchi21 minutes ago
-
Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion at U20 World Championships22 minutes ago
-
China, Thailand to deepen marine scientific, technological cooperation31 minutes ago
-
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya31 minutes ago
-
Potentially deadly fungal disease spreading in California31 minutes ago
-
Kenya school fire kills at least 17 children51 minutes ago
-
Iraqi date farmers fight drought to protect national treasure1 hour ago