Non-Profit Sector Center Holds Workshops, Discussions With US IRS

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A delegation from the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector (NCNPS) conducted workshops and discussions with leaders of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Washington.

The workshops and open sessions covered topics related to tax exemptions for non-profit organizations and discussed the governance and regulation of the non-profit sector in both countries.

This visit is part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's efforts to enhance and develop the non-profit sector so that it can be more effective in social and economic development. -

