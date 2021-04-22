UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Non-White Troops Not Commemorated By UK Because Of Pervasive Racism - Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Non-White Troops Not Commemorated by UK Because of Pervasive Racism - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Tens of thousands of soldiers of African, Indian and Egyptian origin who died fighting for the UK during First World War have not been properly commemorated a century after their passing, because of pervasive racism, according to a report released on Thursday.

The inquiry commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission concluded that "116,000 casualties (predominantly, but not exclusively, East African and Egyptian personnel) - but potentially as many as 350,000 - were not commemorated by name or possibly not commemorated at all."

It also estimated that a further 45,000 to 54,000 non-white troops who died in the conflict were commemorated collectively on memorials rather than marking their graves individually.

Although the report said that the failure to properly memorialize those soldiers was influenced by the lack of information and errors from other organizations, it blamed "entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes" for such decisions.

"Though there were clearly unique challenges and difficulties faced on some of the battlefields outside of Europe, there is also evidence that many casualties in these regions were denied named commemoration where it was possible, and some were deliberately treated differently.

In short, these men were deprived of the equality in death promised by the Imperial War Graves Commission and of the opportunity for their story to be told," the Special Committee said.

In its response to the committee's findings, the CWGC issued an apology and vowed to act immediately to correct the situation.

"We recognise the wrongs of the past and are deeply sorry and will be acting immediately to correct them," the Commission's general director Claire Horton said.

Labour lawmaker and shadow justice minister David Lammy tweeted that the report was a "watershed moment" showing that the CWGC finally recognized its failure to treat black African and other ethnic minority soldiers who fought for the UK in the First World War.

According to reports, Defense Minister Ben Wallace is expected to address Parliament about the special committee's findings later on Thursday.

Related Topics

India Century Minority Europe Parliament Died David Wallace United Kingdom World War All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador, Deputy Minister of Russian Foreign ..

12 minutes ago

UAE participation at Climate Summit a recognition ..

42 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,081 new COVID-19 cases, 1,842 reco ..

42 minutes ago

Winners announced for 15th Sheikh Zayed Book Award

42 minutes ago

Czech Foreign Minister Says Conflict With Russia ' ..

2 minutes ago

Cases registered against shopkeepers

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.