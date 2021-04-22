Non-White Troops Not Commemorated by UK Because of Pervasive Racism - Report

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Tens of thousands of soldiers of African, Indian and Egyptian origin who died fighting for the UK during First World War have not been properly commemorated a century after their passing, because of pervasive racism, according to a report released on Thursday.

The inquiry commissioned by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission concluded that "116,000 casualties (predominantly, but not exclusively, East African and Egyptian personnel) - but potentially as many as 350,000 - were not commemorated by name or possibly not commemorated at all."

It also estimated that a further 45,000 to 54,000 non-white troops who died in the conflict were commemorated collectively on memorials rather than marking their graves individually.

Although the report said that the failure to properly memorialize those soldiers was influenced by the lack of information and errors from other organizations, it blamed "entrenched prejudices, preconceptions and pervasive racism of contemporary imperial attitudes" for such decisions.

"Though there were clearly unique challenges and difficulties faced on some of the battlefields outside of Europe, there is also evidence that many casualties in these regions were denied named commemoration where it was possible, and some were deliberately treated differently.

In short, these men were deprived of the equality in death promised by the Imperial War Graves Commission and of the opportunity for their story to be told," the Special Committee said.

In its response to the committee's findings, the CWGC issued an apology and vowed to act immediately to correct the situation.

"We recognise the wrongs of the past and are deeply sorry and will be acting immediately to correct them," the Commission's general director Claire Horton said.

Labour lawmaker and shadow justice minister David Lammy tweeted that the report was a "watershed moment" showing that the CWGC finally recognized its failure to treat black African and other ethnic minority soldiers who fought for the UK in the First World War.

According to reports, Defense Minister Ben Wallace is expected to address Parliament about the special committee's findings later on Thursday.