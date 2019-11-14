None F-35 Aircraft 3 Variants Meet Reliability, Maintainability Metrics - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) All three variants of the F-35 fighter jet fleet do not fulfill the set metrics regarding the aircraft's reliability or maintainability, Defense Department Operational Test and Evaluation Director Robert Behler said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"Operational suitability of the F-35 fleet remains below service expectations," Behler told the US House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness and Tactical Air and land Forces. "No F-35 variant meets these specified reliability or maintainability metrics.

"

Behler explained that the F-35 aircraft breaks down more often and the necessary repairs take more time than expected.

However, Behler pointed out that all participants in the US-led international F-35 program are making good progress.

"The Department of Defense is collaborating closely with its partners to evaluate the F-35 survivability and readiness," Behler said.

The fifth generation jet has three variants: the F-35A conventional takeoff and landing variant, the F-35B short takeoff/vertical landing variant and the F-35C aircraft carrier variant.