None Of $800Mln US Military Aid To Ukraine Has Arrived Yet, Will Come Soon - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM

None of the new $800 million US military aid package has arrived in Ukraine yet, but the first shipments are scheduled to come very soon, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) None of the new $800 million US military aid package has arrived in Ukraine yet, but the first shipments are scheduled to come very soon, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"We are still fleshing out the security systems package that the (US) President (Joe Biden) signed out, $800 million.

None of that has arrived yet," the official said during a press briefing. "We believe it will arrive very, very soon or at least the initial shipments will start to arrive soon."

