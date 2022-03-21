None Of $800Mln US Military Aid To Ukraine Has Arrived Yet, Will Come Soon - Pentagon
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2022 | 08:37 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) None of the new $800 million US military aid package has arrived in Ukraine yet, but the first shipments are scheduled to come very soon, a senior US defense official said on Monday.
"We are still fleshing out the security systems package that the (US) President (Joe Biden) signed out, $800 million.
None of that has arrived yet," the official said during a press briefing. "We believe it will arrive very, very soon or at least the initial shipments will start to arrive soon."