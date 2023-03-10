UrduPoint.com

None Of Facts On US Bioresearch Stated By Moscow Denied By US - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Not a single fact about US dual-purpose biological research, which was announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, has been denied by Washington, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

The ministry has repeatedly noted the potential risks of "dual-use programs" that are being implemented by the United States both on its territory and abroad.

"It should be noted that none of the facts voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense regarding the conduct of dual-purpose research by the United States has been questioned or denied. In an attempt to justify Washington, there are statements that all work is carried out in the national interests of the United States and is aimed at ensuring global biosecurity," Kirillov told reporters.

