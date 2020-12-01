None of Russian Embassy Employees Needed Hospitalization After Explosion in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) None of the employees of the Russian embassy in Kabul needed hospitalization after the embassy's car was hit by an explosion, Nikita Ishchenko, the press attache of the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"No.

No one was hurt," he said, answering whether anyone was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

According to him, the car happened to be near the scene occasionally.

"I saw the car, nothing serious with it," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a car of the Russian embassy had been blown up in Kabul with an improvised explosive device, with employees receiving slight concussion.