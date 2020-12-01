UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

None Of Russian Embassy Employees Needed Hospitalization After Explosion In Kabul

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:30 PM

None of Russian Embassy Employees Needed Hospitalization After Explosion in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) None of the employees of the Russian embassy in Kabul needed hospitalization after the embassy's car was hit by an explosion, Nikita Ishchenko, the press attache of the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

"No.

No one was hurt," he said, answering whether anyone was hospitalized as a result of the incident.

According to him, the car happened to be near the scene occasionally.

"I saw the car, nothing serious with it," he added.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that a car of the Russian embassy had been blown up in Kabul with an improvised explosive device, with employees receiving slight concussion.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia Car

Recent Stories

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

19 minutes ago

Liga president Tebas hopes for fans' return in Jan ..

19 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth to miss family Christmas over viru ..

19 minutes ago

Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid o ..

20 minutes ago

EU plans vaccines as regulator sets approval deadl ..

33 minutes ago

PIMS employees stage protest in favour of demands

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.