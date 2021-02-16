UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

None Of Russian Instructors In CAR Taken Hostage Or Killed - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

None of Russian Instructors in CAR Taken Hostage or Killed - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Reports about alleged deaths of Russians in the Central African Republic (CAR) are fake news, none of the Russian instructors was taken hostage or killed, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

Earlier, the media reported that several "Russian mercenaries" had been allegedly killed in the CAR, and one taken hostage.

"This is a fake of the internet resource 'Corbeau News.' Opposition-minded Internet publication. It is also financed from abroad by those who do not want to see [Faustin-Archange] Touadera president of the CAR.

The embassy checked everything. None of the instructors was taken hostage or captured. None of them was killed," Titorenko said, commenting on media reports.

At the same time, as the diplomat noted, several dozen rebels and militants of armed groups were destroyed.

"There is a systematic liberation of car settlements from bandits in the center and north of the country. The militants are suffering heavy losses and retreat to the border with Chad," the ambassador added.

Related Topics

Militants Internet Russia Car Bangui Vladimir Putin Same Chad Central African Republic Border Media From

Recent Stories

Louvre Abu Dhabi to open exhibition in partnership ..

6 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Erbil Rocket Attack

24 minutes ago

Online sale of PSL tickets will start tomorrow

47 minutes ago

UAE, Niger discuss ties on sidelines of G5 Sahel S ..

51 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif’s passport will expire tonight

59 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 10 Play with MediaTek Helio G35 is now ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.