None of Russian Instructors in CAR Taken Hostage or Killed - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) Reports about alleged deaths of Russians in the Central African Republic (CAR) are fake news, none of the Russian instructors was taken hostage or killed, Russian Ambassador to Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

Earlier, the media reported that several "Russian mercenaries" had been allegedly killed in the CAR, and one taken hostage.

"This is a fake of the internet resource 'Corbeau News.' Opposition-minded Internet publication. It is also financed from abroad by those who do not want to see [Faustin-Archange] Touadera president of the CAR.

The embassy checked everything. None of the instructors was taken hostage or captured. None of them was killed," Titorenko said, commenting on media reports.

At the same time, as the diplomat noted, several dozen rebels and militants of armed groups were destroyed.

"There is a systematic liberation of car settlements from bandits in the center and north of the country. The militants are suffering heavy losses and retreat to the border with Chad," the ambassador added.