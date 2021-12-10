None of Vienna Talks' Parties Interested in JCPOA Falling Apart - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

None of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA or the Iran Nuclear Deal) talks in Vienna are interested in the deal falling apart, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) None of the parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's (JCPOA or the Iran Nuclear Deal) talks in Vienna are interested in the deal falling apart, the Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Ryabkov, said on Friday

"I am sure that none of the parties to the talks are interested in the JCPOA falling apart," Ryabkov said during a press conference in the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

The deputy minister added that "currently, we are working on ensuring the further course of the negotiation process invoking results of the previous six rounds," Ryabkov said without providing any specific information on the ideas.