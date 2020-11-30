UrduPoint.com
None Of Volunteers Testing Russia's Sputnik V In Summer Contracted COVID-19 - Organizer

Mon 30th November 2020

None of the volunteers who tested Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the summer, at the first phase of the trials, has contracted COVID-19, one of the organizers of the studies, the head of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University's Institute of Evolutionary Physiology and Biochemistry, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) None of the volunteers who tested Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in the summer, at the first phase of the trials, has contracted COVID-19, one of the organizers of the studies, the head of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University's Institute of Evolutionary Physiology and Biochemistry, said on Monday.

"Six months have passed after the trials ... We maintain contact with them and regularly receive updates on their condition. None of them has fallen ill," Vadim Tarasov said at a live broadcast on vaccination against COVID-19.

More Stories From World

