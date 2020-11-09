UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nonpartisan US Officials Urge Trump Appointee To Begin Presidential Transition Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Nonpartisan US Officials Urge Trump Appointee to Begin Presidential Transition Period

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Members of the nonpartisan Center for Presidential Transition have called on officials to formally begin the transfer of power from US President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden after media outlets called the result of the country's presidential election this past weekend, putting pressure on the General Services Administration (GSA) and its head, Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee.

"While there will be legal disputes requiring adjudication, the outcome is sufficiently clear that the transition process must now begin," officials at the Center for Presidential Transition wrote in a letter, which was obtained by the Politico news portal, on Sunday.

Murphy has yet to sign the required paperwork formalizing the start of the transition period, US media outlets reported this past weekend.

In a statement released on Saturday, the GSA said that it was still fulfilling its obligations under law.

"An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its Administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law," the statement read.

President Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the election despite prominent US media outlets, such as the Fox News broadcaster, calling Biden's victory. The broadcaster on Saturday called Pennsylvania for the Democratic candidate, taking him over the required 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

Trump has made multiple claims of electoral fraud since polls closed.

Related Topics

Election Trump Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

First passengers travel safely on Hyperloop in his ..

18 seconds ago

US crosses 10 million COVID-19 cases as third wave ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Cambodian King on Indepen ..

45 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 9 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE oil reserves reach 97.8b barrels in 2019

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.