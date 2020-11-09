Nonpartisan US Officials Urge Trump Appointee to Begin Presidential Transition Period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Members of the nonpartisan Center for Presidential Transition have called on officials to formally begin the transfer of power from US President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden after media outlets called the result of the country's presidential election this past weekend, putting pressure on the General Services Administration (GSA) and its head, Emily Murphy, a Trump appointee.

"While there will be legal disputes requiring adjudication, the outcome is sufficiently clear that the transition process must now begin," officials at the Center for Presidential Transition wrote in a letter, which was obtained by the Politico news portal, on Sunday.

Murphy has yet to sign the required paperwork formalizing the start of the transition period, US media outlets reported this past weekend.

In a statement released on Saturday, the GSA said that it was still fulfilling its obligations under law.

"An ascertainment has not yet been made. GSA and its Administrator will continue to abide by, and fulfill, all requirements under the law," the statement read.

President Trump has not yet conceded defeat in the election despite prominent US media outlets, such as the Fox News broadcaster, calling Biden's victory. The broadcaster on Saturday called Pennsylvania for the Democratic candidate, taking him over the required 270 electoral votes needed for victory.

Trump has made multiple claims of electoral fraud since polls closed.