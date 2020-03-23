UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nonprofit Believes EU Unlikely To Stop 'Outsourcing Responsibility For Migrants'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Nonprofit Believes EU Unlikely to Stop 'Outsourcing Responsibility for Migrants'

The European Union is most likely to succumb to Turkey's demand for more money in exchange for cutting the Europe-bound migrant flow through its territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The European Union is most likely to succumb to Turkey's demand for more money in exchange for cutting the Europe-bound migrant flow through its territory, as it is accustomed to the well-established practice of placing responsibility for dealing with illegal migration on other countries, Ramona Lenz, the cultural anthropologist in charge for migration issues at the medico international aid organization, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a video-call with EU leaders to discuss, among other things, irregular migration to Europe. Turkey insisted on being payed extra atop the 6 million Euros ($6.4 million) it got from the bloc in a 2016 bilateral deal to prevent illegal migrants from transiting to the continent a demand Brussels was ready to accept once Erdogan made it clear that their deal was easily breakable.

"The deal with Turkey in 2016 was not the first one the EU has made. For many years now, the EU and some of its member states have been linking development aid for African countries to their willingness to cooperate in combating so-called 'irregular' migration to Europe. This is the same mechanism that underlies the EU-Turkey deal. There is no reason to believe that the EU will refrain from outsourcing the responsibility for migrants and refugees in the near future," Lenz said.

It is possible that other states also close borders and shift migrant processing responsibility further down the line, triggering a "chain reaction," according to Lenz.

As an example, the expert cited Erdogan's decision after the 2016 deal was signed to deport Afghan refugees without examining their asylum claims. The EU thus accepted the violation of refugee rights on Turkish territory, such as the right not to be deported without an examination of asylum claims, Lenz said.

"The human rights basis of the European Union is thus gradually being destroyed," Lenz said.

Earlier this month, the Turkish president did what many considered to be a demo of what he had long warned he would do and gave transiting migrants a 72 hour free passage to the Greek islands. Turkey even reportedly provided chartered buses to facilitate the transfer. As a result, some 35,000 migrants spurted onto the Turkish-Greek border, much to the distress of Athens, which eventually got assurances that it would receive a 700 million euro aid package from the EU leadership.

Meanwhile, lack of hygiene and overflowing capacities make migrant facilities some of the most vulnerable communities, especially in the face of the rampant coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Europe Turkey European Union Brussels Athens Same Euro Money Tayyip Erdogan Border 2016 From Refugee Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy Requests Pentagon's Support in Battle Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Two patients infected with Corona Virus in Sargodh ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Germany Up 4,000 to Over 22,6 ..

4 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu is receiving significant support in the ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council, New Age Fitness launch digit ..

36 minutes ago

More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.